Northstone named top developer for first-time buyers in the UK by HomeViews

Northstone, whcih has its Tulach development in Wigan, has been named as the number one developer for first-time buyers in the UK in the latest HomeViews rankings; an independent platform from Rightmove powered entirely by verified homeowner reviews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to this top accolade, Northstone also ranked second for their Aftercare and sixth in the UK for overall Build Quality, cementing its reputation as one of the country’s most trusted and resident-focused homebuilders.

Unlike many awards and accolades, the HomeViews rankings are based solely on the real, lived experience of homeowners across the country, providing unmatched authenticity and credibility. Northstone’s rise to the top reflects a relentless focus on innovative design, energy-efficient homes, and an exceptional customer journey from initial viewing and reservation through to post-handover support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anita Jolley, Sales and Marketing Director at Northstone said: “To be recognised by the people who matter most, our residents, is an incredible honour. We’re not here to build more of the same. Our aim is to set new standards in the way homes are designed, delivered, and lived in, not just for first-time buyers but couples and families of all sizes and these rankings really show we are doing what we set out to achieve as a forward-thinking housebuilder.”

A Northstone street scene

Northstone’s award-winning approach combines contemporary architecture with smart technologies, sustainability-first principles, and vibrant placemaking making their communities attractive not only to buyers, but also to local authorities and wider stakeholders.

The company’s consistently high ratings in aftercare also highlight its commitment to long-term satisfaction; a key differentiator in a competitive sector often criticised for poor customer service after completion.

Anita added: “We have always welcomed honest feedback and proactively seek it from our clients but having HomeViews, as a completely independent voice of the newbuild buyer, allows client feedback to be taken to another level. Their listings will continue to have huge influence for potential buyers and big implications for homebuilders as we look to the future which we wholeheartedly welcome.”

With growing developments across the North West and a pipeline of new sites in progress, Northstone is rapidly establishing itself as a new benchmark for quality and trust in UK homebuilding.