The logistics company’s northern hub in Ashton hit the milestone after having handled a promising 998 pallets on its opening night on August 7, 2017.

The site is the company’s first standalone hub development in the north of England.

The location for it was selected because of its close proximity to the UK’s motorway network and initially engaged with 30 of Pallet-Track’s shareholder members.

With its central hub in Wolverhampton and southern hub in Welwyn Garden City, the development was designed to reduce long hauls and wasted mileage on trucks when they make the journey to their original destination while empty.

Tommy Morrison, Pallet-Track’s northern hub night operations manager, said: “The northern hub is a key part of our regional operations and supports the ongoing success of our network.

“To see two million pallets pass through is a fantastic achievement and one our team should be proud of.

“It helps operators reduce fuel costs and the environmental impact, as well as cutting congestion on the UK’s roads caused by longer hauls, especially when there is increased awareness of the need “to improve air quality across the UK.”

Caroline Green, chief executive of Pallet-Track, said: “When the hub opened its doors, we couldn’t have predicted the enormous hike in fuel prices and lack of availability of vehicles which have become ever-growing issues over recent months."