Parbold welcomes the return of The Stocks Tavern following quiet reopening

By James Black
Contributor
Published 24th Jun 2025, 00:19 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 10:36 BST

The venue, which closed suddenly in February citing “unforeseen circumstances,” left a noticeable gap in the village’s social life. But without fanfare or grand announcements, The Stocks has been back in business for the past three weeks, operating under the radar while word spread organically through the community.

Now under the ownership of the team behind Margot Wine Bar + Eatery (also based in Parbold) the revived Stocks Tavern pays homage to the classic English pub, with a stylish nod to the 1930s.

Inside, dark woods, nubuck and leather seating bring warmth and texture, while original fireplaces have been reinstated to offer a cosy, lived in feel. Traditional pub games are very much part of the experience, with a darts oche, dominoes and even a chess board providing a sense of continuity with the past.

The drinks list has also had a considered refresh. There are ten draught beer lines and four rotating cask ales, celebrating both national favourites and local craft. Twenty wines are available by the glass, and a concise cocktail selection offers familiar favourites made with care.

On the food front, The Stocks is sticking to the heart of what a proper village pub does best: comforting classics done well. Highlights include a homemade sausage roll, a black pudding scotch egg, and a generous ploughman’s board. The pie offering is already drawing praise, with options like beef and ale or Lancashire cheese and onion joining a rotation of weekly specials.

Early feedback from locals has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the understated reopening and the respectful, characterful refurb. One regular shared: “It feels like it’s always been here, but better. It’s what a pub should be.”

With its blend of familiarity and quiet confidence, The Stocks Tavern looks set to reclaim its role at the heart of village life — this time, with a steady hand and a renewed sense of purpose.

