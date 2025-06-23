Parbold welcomes the return of The Stocks Tavern following quiet reopening
Now under the ownership of the team behind Margot Wine Bar + Eatery (also based in Parbold) the revived Stocks Tavern pays homage to the classic English pub, with a stylish nod to the 1930s.
Inside, dark woods, nubuck and leather seating bring warmth and texture, while original fireplaces have been reinstated to offer a cosy, lived in feel. Traditional pub games are very much part of the experience, with a darts oche, dominoes and even a chess board providing a sense of continuity with the past.
The drinks list has also had a considered refresh. There are ten draught beer lines and four rotating cask ales, celebrating both national favourites and local craft. Twenty wines are available by the glass, and a concise cocktail selection offers familiar favourites made with care.
On the food front, The Stocks is sticking to the heart of what a proper village pub does best: comforting classics done well. Highlights include a homemade sausage roll, a black pudding scotch egg, and a generous ploughman’s board. The pie offering is already drawing praise, with options like beef and ale or Lancashire cheese and onion joining a rotation of weekly specials.
Early feedback from locals has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the understated reopening and the respectful, characterful refurb. One regular shared: “It feels like it’s always been here, but better. It’s what a pub should be.”
With its blend of familiarity and quiet confidence, The Stocks Tavern looks set to reclaim its role at the heart of village life — this time, with a steady hand and a renewed sense of purpose.