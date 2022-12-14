Picket lines across Wigan as workers take strike action in disputes over pay and conditions

Employees at several firms were on strike on Wednesday, with some taking part in industrial action alongside colleagues across the country.

Royal Mail staff in the Communication Workers Union (CWU) were staging a 48-hour national walkout on Wednesday, their third of six days of strikes in the run-up to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Communications Workers Union (CWU) and supporters brave freezing temperatures on the picket line outside Royal Mail's office on Hallgate, Wigan

They formed a picket line outside the Royal Mail sorting office, on Hallgate, Wigan, and carried placards and flags.

Gary Ingram, the CWU branch secretary, said: “We have been out for 14 days now. We don’t want to be on strike, we want a deal and we want to deliver Christmas for our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s not just about pay, it’s about our terms and conditions and protecting the service.”

The workers plan to strike again on Thursday and will be back out on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23 if a deal has not been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Ingram, CWU branch secretary, at the official picket line outside Royal Mail's office on Hallgate, Wigan

Mr Ingram said: “I urge Royal Mail to get back to the table and negotiate, negotiate with a good heart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also picket lines outside Wigan Wallgate and Wigan North Western railway stations on Wednesday, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) took action.

Around half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed all day, as thousands of members at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies walk out in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strike action is also continuing at delivery firm Arrow XL, which is based at Martland Park, in a dispute over pay.

Workers try to keep warm on the picket line

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are due to start strike action in a row over pay on Thursday after talks with the Government broke down.

Advertisement Hide Ad