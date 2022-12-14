Picket lines across Wigan as workers take strike action in disputes over pay and conditions
Fed-up Wigan workers braved freezing temperatures to form picket lines in ongoing disputes about pay and conditions.
Employees at several firms were on strike on Wednesday, with some taking part in industrial action alongside colleagues across the country.
Royal Mail staff in the Communication Workers Union (CWU) were staging a 48-hour national walkout on Wednesday, their third of six days of strikes in the run-up to Christmas.
They formed a picket line outside the Royal Mail sorting office, on Hallgate, Wigan, and carried placards and flags.
Gary Ingram, the CWU branch secretary, said: “We have been out for 14 days now. We don’t want to be on strike, we want a deal and we want to deliver Christmas for our customers.
"It’s not just about pay, it’s about our terms and conditions and protecting the service.”
The workers plan to strike again on Thursday and will be back out on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23 if a deal has not been made.
Mr Ingram said: “I urge Royal Mail to get back to the table and negotiate, negotiate with a good heart.”
There were also picket lines outside Wigan Wallgate and Wigan North Western railway stations on Wednesday, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) took action.
Around half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed all day, as thousands of members at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies walk out in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Strike action is also continuing at delivery firm Arrow XL, which is based at Martland Park, in a dispute over pay.
Around 350 members of trade union Unite have walked out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday since October 24.
Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are due to start strike action in a row over pay on Thursday after talks with the Government broke down.
While union members at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust voted in favour of industrial action, they will not be walking out tomorrow as strikes are currently only being held at half of the locations in England.