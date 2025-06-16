Pictures from 2007 of Wiganers at work including Hitchen's and Tote

In the mid-noughties the Wigan Evening Post ran a page called Wigan at Work featuring behind-the-scenes pictures at Wigan businesses taken by our photographers.

This little gallery includes several workplaces, including Hitchen Foods at Ince which, sadly, closed earlier this year and boasted a famously multicultural workforce.

1. Wiganers at work in April to July 2007

. Photo: STAFF

2. The Tote marketing department. Left to right: Kiernan Tierney, Nicola Mc Mahon and Ben Turnbull

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

3. The Tote Teletext studio department. Left to right: Theresa Fanning, Jan Lavin and Cheryl Bond

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

4. At the Tote working out the odds. Left to right: Mike Oxley, Craig Reid and Andrew Griffiths

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

