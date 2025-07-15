We hope you enjoy this trip down Wigan journalism’s own Memory Lane.
1. Editorial and classified staff in 1965
. Photo: gb
2. The metal pages clamped to the press in the machine room in 1971
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. A group of students visit Brock Mill in 1978
. Photo: GB
4. Reporters hard at work in 1965
. Photo: gb
