Pictures show how Wigan news was brought to readers in the '60s to '80s

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
Technology has changed beyond recognition the way news is brought to readers. These pictures from the Wigan Post and Chronicle (later the Wigan Evening Post) base at Brock Mill, taken decades ago, give an idea how many more people were involved in the process.

We hope you enjoy this trip down Wigan journalism’s own Memory Lane.

1. Editorial and classified staff in 1965

. Photo: gb

2. The metal pages clamped to the press in the machine room in 1971

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. A group of students visit Brock Mill in 1978

. Photo: GB

4. Reporters hard at work in 1965

. Photo: gb

