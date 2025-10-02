A derelict former Wigan pub which has become the focal point for neighbour complaints about anti-social behaviour, could be given a new lease of life.

Plans have been submitted to the council seeking permission to convert the one-time Red Lion on Ladies Lane, Hindley, into a shop and five single-bed and affordable apartments.

The building has become an eyesore since closing several years ago and has been a magnet to nuisance youths prompting several police crackdowns.

But now Hazi Hameed Ali has tabled a blueprint which would create a retail area on the ground floor with three apartments on the storey above then the loft would be converted into two more studio apartments.

The application says there is no intention to extend the premises other than create a bin store and argues that given their previous use as a pub, the introduction of five flats is not expected to generate a greater level of noise or disturbance.

No detail is given on the shop, but the application says: “Self-contained one-bedroom apartments and studio-style units play an important role in addressing the demand for affordable housing, particularly in urban and town centre locations where housing costs can be prohibitive.

"By providing smaller, more manageable living spaces, these units offer an accessible option for single occupants, young professionals, and individuals on lower incomes who may otherwise struggle to afford traditional private rentals.”

