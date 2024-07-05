Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Land sandwiched between a Wigan town and Haydock Park racecourse could soon be turned into a housing estate.

Housebuilder Rowland Homes plans to create around 90 homes on the land, off Windsor Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield.

The land belonged to the Jockey Club because it adjoins Haydock Park racecourse, but Rowland Homes has now negotiated to acquire the 6.7 acre site earmarked for the estate off them.

The seven-acre site near Haydock Park racecourse where the new estate is due to be built

If all goes according to plan, the developer will start building the new homes next year.

The estate, for which outline planning permission for residential development is already in place, would consist of three- and four-bed houses, ranging from semi-detached, and detached properties to townhouses.

The site is close to Junction 23 of the M6 with easy access to both Manchester and Liverpool.