Plans to create new Wigan housing estate in the shadow of Haydock Park racecourse
Housebuilder Rowland Homes plans to create around 90 homes on the land, off Windsor Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield.
The land belonged to the Jockey Club because it adjoins Haydock Park racecourse, but Rowland Homes has now negotiated to acquire the 6.7 acre site earmarked for the estate off them.
If all goes according to plan, the developer will start building the new homes next year.
The estate, for which outline planning permission for residential development is already in place, would consist of three- and four-bed houses, ranging from semi-detached, and detached properties to townhouses.
The site is close to Junction 23 of the M6 with easy access to both Manchester and Liverpool.
Jon Pickthall, land director at Rowland, told Place North West: “We are delighted to have finalised this acquisition after much hard work from our land and technical teams over the last year and are very pleased to have secured a new site to our portfolio within the Greater Manchester area, which continues to exhibit high demand.”
