Pramworld Brings Baby and Toddler Event to Wigan!

Exciting news for families and expectant parents! Pramworld, the UK’s leading nursery retailer, will host a free Baby and Toddler event on Friday 29th of August at its impressive 6,000 sq. ft Wigan showroom which is spread over two floors.

This special one day event is the perfect opportunity to get ready for your new arrival, explore top baby brands, and enjoy exclusive in-store discounts, all in a relaxed and supportive environment.

Discover leading brands and get expert guidance

Families can browse a huge selection of prams, car seats, nursery furniture, highchairs, and more from the industry’s best-loved brands. Pramworld’s friendly, knowledgeable team will be on hand all day to offer honest, no-pressure advice tailored to each family’s needs.

Adding to the experience, brand experts will be on hand to provide personalised advice, answer questions, and deliver live product demonstrations, helping parents make informed choices with confidence.

Exclusive discounts, giveaways, and competitions

On the day, families can take advantage of exclusive event-only discounts on must-have baby products. Every purchase will be rewarded with a complimentary goody bag, packed with treats and samples from leading brands.

Spend over £500 on the day and you’ll unlock entry into the ‘Balloon Pop Giveaway’ - each balloon hides an instant prize ready to be revealed and won. Guests can also take part in a social media competition by snapping a selfie in-store, tagging Pramworld, and using the official event hashtag for the chance to win exciting prizes.

With exclusive savings, gifts, competitions, and surprises, this event is an unmissable opportunity for families to shop, save, and take home something extra.

"We’re so excited to welcome families from Wigan and beyond," says David Winstanley, Director at Pramworld. "We know preparing for a baby can be overwhelming, so we’ve created a welcoming, supportive space where parents can discover trusted products, ask questions, and get expert guidance. Our mission is simple - to help every parent feel confident and ready for the journey ahead."

With prizes, exclusive savings, expert tips, and plenty of treats, this is an unmissable event for any family or parent-to-be.

Tickets are free but limited, secure yours now: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/winstanleyspramworld