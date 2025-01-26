PROCare Announces Kit Partnership of Wigan Warriors Rugby League Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PROCare, Wet room and Bathroom Specialists, is delighted to become a new kit partner for Wigan Warriors Rugby League Club.

Founded in 2001 in Pemberton, Wigan, by Directors Brian Lee and Anthony Turton, the family business has grown over the course of the last 24 years to become a leading provider of accessible wetroom, bathroom and kitchen solutions across the UK.

This exciting partnership reflects a deep commitment to the local community, where the company is committed to fostering local talent, creating employment opportunities, and supporting the well-being of individuals of all ages and abilities.

PROCare now employs over 75 members of staff and is passionate about contributing to the local economy, stimulating local growth and now sponsoring world famous Wigan Warriors; a team that consistently demonstrates teamwork, passion and resilience and have brought immeasurable success and pride to a Rugby League loving town in the heart of the North West of England.

Sport, much like care, has the power to unite people across generations and abilities, creating shared experiences that build a sense of community. From the youngest fans enjoying their first match to older supporters who have followed the team for decades, Wigan Warriors are a testament to how sport can bridge generational gaps and foster lasting connections.

“Becoming a kit partner for Wigan Warriors is a huge moment for PROCare, both professionally and personally,” said MD Brian Lee. “Our families have supported this team for generations, to see our company logo on both the Men’s and Women's First Team Kits makes us immensely proud.

"However, this is about more than just backing a local team, it is about making a lasting impact on our community.

"Warriors are a shining example of how sport can unite different generations, bringing communities together and consistently bringing the feel-good factor to Wigan as one of the most decorated Rugby League Clubs in the world. We are thrilled to pledge our support as a partner for the next two seasons.”

Anthony Turton, Director of PROCare added, “We thank the team at Wigan Warriors for their hospitality and warm welcome into the club, we were made to feel right at home from the moment we walked through the doors - a real family feel - which aligns totally with our approach at PROCare. We are first and foremost a family business bringing about positive change in inclusive design with our customers at the heart of everything we do. We are thrilled to partner with one of the most prestigious Rugby League clubs in the world and we look forward to the upcoming seasons.”

For more information about PROCare’s services and values, or to learn more about this partnership with Wigan Warriors, please visit https://www.procare-ltd.co.uk. About Procare Established in 2001, PROCare is a leading provider of accessible bathroom, wet room, and kitchen solutions across the UK. We offer a complete service, including surveying, Occupational Therapy assistance and an extensive range of high-quality, adaptable products. With a national delivery service and a 75,000 square feet warehouse in Wigan - we offer efficient, tailored solutions to help people live independently, working with a range of customers, from housing associations, local authorities, contractors right through to the public.