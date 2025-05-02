PROCare Wins at 2025 Northern Housing Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PROCare, a Wigan based leader in accessible bathrooms, kitchens and home adaptations, is proud to announce its win for Best Resident Safety Initiative at the 2025 Northern Housing Awards. The company was also shortlisted for Professional Services Partnership of the Year, a category that celebrates meaningful collaboration across the sector. This recognition reflects PROCare’s commitment to working in partnership with housing providers, local authorities and care professionals to tackle the UK’s severe lack of accessible homes.

Across the country, over one million people are currently living in properties that do not meet their accessibility needs. Many face delays of over a year for vital home adaptations through local authority services. This situation impacts every level of society. It undermines individual wellbeing, contributes to preventable hospital admissions, delays hospital discharges and places growing pressure on the adult social care system. It is a key driver of the wider housing crisis.

PROCare is addressing this national issue head-on. By helping to clear backlogs, accelerating the delivery of adaptations and enabling housing providers to plan and deliver future works more effectively, the company is making a measurable difference. Every wheelchair accessible wet room and future-proofed living space delivered is a step toward restoring dignity, safety and independence to residents who have been left waiting far too long.

“Everything we do is grounded in inclusive design and a deep understanding of the challenges facing the housing sector. While it's an honour to be recognised for our work, the true reward lies in helping residents regain confidence, feel secure, and live independently in their homes.” - Claire Smalley, Executive Operations Manager at PROCare

PROCare at The Northern Housing Awards

To further its mission, PROCare has launched the 'Fit for Our Future' campaign, aiming to raise awareness about the importance of proactive home adaptations. The campaign focuses on addressing the challenges faced by the ageing population and individuals with disabilities, promoting universal design in housing.

The need for accessible housing is more pressing than ever. Recent studies indicate that only 7% of homes in England provide even the most basic accessibility features, leaving many individuals in unsuitable living conditions. Furthermore, falls in the home account for approximately 60% of all injury-related emergency department visits among those aged 65 and older, with up to 80% occurring in the bathroom.

“At PROCare, we’re proud to support housing providers across the UK with practical, accessible solutions that genuinely change lives. From our 75,000 square foot facility in Wigan, we manufacture our own specialist product ranges and supply leading brands to meet a wide range of needs. As a family-run business with over 20 years of experience, our focus is always on supplying the highest standard of products for people to live safely, comfortably and with dignity.” - Brian Lee, Managing Director at PROCare

