Pub once branded the "worst in Wigan" now stars in a new book profiling the best in England

The Swan and Railway on Wallgate features in the Great pubs of England compiled by the photographer Horst A Friedrichs.

From cover to cover England’s pub culture is celebrated with photography accompanied by words of one of the country's pre-eminent travel writers: Stuart Husband.

The Wigan boozer was phoned to arrange for pictures to be taken for the publication before the staff travelled down to London in order to get the hardback signed upon release.

Swan and Railway landlady Michelle Wright and manager Ian Wright

The foreword reads “At its best a great pub feels like home, or makes you feel like you’re at home” outlining the style of pub that they were searching for.

The book alludes to the transformation that the Swan and Railway has undergone in recent years, having previously been dubbed “the worst pub in Wigan” on Trip Advisor and referred to as “smackhead central” by John Brearley – who would go on to buy the establishment.

Their range of bevarages and “elegant” rooms are also recognised by the authors who say that the venue has 2blossomed, like that formerly unprepossessing waterfowl, into a very fine Swan and Railway.”

The Swan and Railway entry in the book

The authors recognise that few places are as welcoming as a pub can be and aim to remind readers why that is.

The Swan and Railway features alongside The Gunton Arms in Norwich, The Blackfriar in London and the iconic Philarmonic of Liverpool.

Michelle Nicole Wright, landlady said: “It’s great to be looked at and put in with the big ones, all listed and heritage pubs.

"I’m also the only landlady to feature in the book! All the others picutred are actually owners.”