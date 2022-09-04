PureGym prepares to open its 20th Greater Manchester centre at former Wigan borough supermarket
The former home of a borough supermarket is being given a new lease of life as preparations are made for it to open as a gym.
Budget retailer Aldi has moved from its site on Castle Street, Tyldesley to the former B&M and Morrisons supermarket on Shuttle Street, with the new store opened in December by former Olympic athlete Anyika Onuora.
Now the site it vacated is being transformed by PureGym, the UK’s largest gym operator.
A new gym will open at noon on Tuesday, September 27 and will offer low price, zero-contract memberships.
It will be spread over 12,733 sq ft and will be open 24/7 to cater for everyone’s exercise needs.
The new gym will include: hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment; a functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment and a fitness studio; a large range of classes included within the membership price; certified personal trainers and free parking.
Twelve new jobs are being created through the opening of the gym, which is the firm’s 20th centre in Greater Manchester.
A spokesman for PureGym said: “Ever since we opened our first gym in Manchester Spinningfields in 2009, our flexible, affordable fitness proposition has remained incredibly popular as more and more people have come to recognise the benefits of exercise for both their physical and mental health.
"PureGym Tyldesley will be open 24/7 and will offer members access to low price, state-of-the-art fitness facilities whenever they choose.
"We look forward to welcoming new members to PureGym Tyldesley – everybody is welcome.”