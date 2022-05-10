Total Fitness’s Wigan branch – one of 15 in the region - exceeded its January performance targets by a massive 41 per cent, beating their previous record-breaking month.

January 2017 was its best performing month, but 2022 has seen a significantly higher performance which strongly suggests that gyms have recovered after the pandemic forced closures last year and Wiganers are looking to get back into shape.

Since Total Fitness’s first post lockdown reopening in July 2020, 10 out of 14 trading months have also had their "best on record” membership growth performance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exterior of Total Fitness Wigan, off Warrington Road.

For the company, the demand for health and wellbeing has seen some clubs nearly double the number of new joiners compared with previous years, with a total of 51,727 new members since April last year.

With this latest surge the northern health club brand is confident that 2022 is the year that fitness is high on consumers’ priority list, with a renewed focus on health and wellbeing firmly back on the agenda.

According to search data from fitness marketplace Hussle, customer demand for health clubs and gyms returned to normal in January of this year.

Inside Total Fitness

However due to renewed restrictions, consumers were reluctant to sign up to new memberships.

Despite industry concerns around Plan B restrictions and working from home guidance delaying new member sign ups, the beginning of 2022 proved to be an exceptionally strong start for Total Fitness, with their Wigan club exceeding their target numbers.

The strong figures come as the fitness and health sector sees a confident revival as much of the UK get their health and sporting goals back on track this year.

Many gym goers are now keen to embrace a wide variety of exercises and are looking to health clubs for ways to embrace a healthier lifestyle and improve their mental health and wellbeing.

A study from Total Fitness, found that new joiners were keen to make use of swimming pool facilities, as well as high quality fitness equipment and exciting classes to try out. Demand for Total Fitness’ swimming facilities – which include 25m indoor pools as well as family and hydrotherapy pools, were revealed as the main attraction.

The company has been offering full-service fitness to members in-person since 1993, with their online services launching in 2020.

Roshell Liddell, general manager at Total Fitness Wigan, said: “Fitness is officially back on the agenda in 2022, and our record-breaking figures of new members has shown that embracing a healthy lifestyle is front of people’s minds.

"We have been delighted to welcome new faces here at Total Fitness Wigan as well as see so many of our regulars too.