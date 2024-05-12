Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 78 and with a long string of successful enterprises behind him, Bill Kenyon could easily decide to call it a day.

But aside from loving work, he has unfinished business to attend to and it’s really winding him up.

For neither his brain injury rehab clinics nor his beloved Holland Hall Hotel can work to maximum capacity because he can’t get enough staff.

And it’s no comfort that this is a national problem being replicated across the country in the hospitality and care sectors.

Bill Kenyon is frustrated at not being able to get enough staff to work at Holland Hall and also TRU Ltd acquired brain injury rehabilitation centres

It’s not that he’s a bad employer either. In 2010 his work with Tru Ltd Acquired Brain Injury Rehabilitation Centres earned him a national care employer of the year award and he was finalist in another employer award competition last year too.

One of his proud boasts is that he has several dynasties in both of these businesses: having taken one person on they bring up to half a dozen family members on board with them, so much do they like the work. He has more than 60 people working for him who have done so for 20 to 30 years.

There is none more loyal than CEO of Tru, Gill Barker, joined Bill in 1975 and she brought with her her sister, husband, daughter and father!

Bill Kenyon, owner of Holland Hall, Up Holland with one of his 'dynasties' who have been with him for years: Lisa Worrall, husband Dave Whitfield and daughter Leah Worrall, right

But the root of the problem is both Tru and Holland Hall need staff who are prepared to work outside office hours and there seems to be a shortage these days.

Bill said: “I have more than 250 people working at our four Tru clinics and 30 at Holland Hall but that isn’t enough for us to help as many people as we could at the rehab centres and The Pub at Holland Hall we can only open from Thursday to Sunday because we can’t get enough chefs and other staff.

"It looks like there is a reluctance among people to want to work at weekends and evenings but these aren’t nine-to-five jobs. That doesn’t mean they aren’t incredibly rewarding though.

"We provide the training from experts so you could come to a job at either business with none of the necessary qualifications and get a job that is either full or part time.

Staff promoting the work of Tru

"At Tru we have psychologists, psychiatrists, GPs, occupational therapists, speech therapists and physiotherapists who can all share their wisdom. And at Holland Hall training can be provided in catering, front and back of house.

"We are looking for staff young and old. That includes people who have retired and then realised that maybe they would like to carry on working and put something back after all.”

Bill himself has been no stranger to hard work all his life.

He grew up in a terraced house in Skelmsersdale, his father a baker, his mother a millworker. His elder sister became a hairdresser, and so Bill followed suit.

At 13 he became a Saturday 'lather boy' washing hair in a salon in Ormskirk, then helped in his sister's salon. Six years later he opened his own salon; working 8am to 8pm.

And this led to him being crowned British Hairdressing Champion 1967!

Twelve years later came another direction change on his map: he'd amassed enough collateral to set up an international travel agency with one of the then big tour operators.

Then the route changed again - literally - in 1990 when he became one of the first travel agents to organise holidays in Florida in partnership with tour operator Meridian.

En route, in 1985 he also stepped in to save Wigan Athletic from collapse - selling up in 1992 to establish Tru.

Bill said: “I know I wasn’t popular at Wigan Athletic but it was a sell to save. Perhaps after all the club has been through more recently, people realise that now.

He was approached to establish a rehabilitation unit by psychologist Dr Howard Jackson who thought that those receiving help could benefit from helping out at both his manpower services training centre Tamcos in St Helens and Wigan Athletic, including cutting the grass at Springfield Park.

And his footballing connections did not end with the Latics sale because no fewer than 18 badly injured survivors of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster benefited from Tru services.

The centre’s ethos was built on – and remains – non-punitive rehab. In other words working for rewards. Helping people with acquired brain injuries the Tru way is not feeding, cleaning and shopping for a patient on their behalf but to incentivise them to do it for themselves. They are rewarded with plastic Tru coins which can be spent on treats and are awarded for for little victories like making a meal, washing clothes or going on a food shop.

This where new recruits to Tru could step in, Bill says: work that can be extremely gratifying, even if it does mean weekends and evenings.

Bill took over the grade II listed Holland Hall five years ago and managed to keep get it through the pandemic and out the other side. Much loving restoration work has been carried out on the buildings, parts of which date back to 1654.

It is a highly popular wedding venue – with more than 50 booked there this year – and will be hosting six high school proms in the weeks to come too.

But with a shortage of staff there is only so much it can do.

Bill said: “The bottom line is we need more people at both these businesses in order for them to fulfil their potential.”