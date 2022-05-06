Retailer with 11 Wigan shops goes into administration as 11th hour rescue bid is launched

The chain had said on Thursday that it was looking “increasingly likely” it could tumble into administration, putting the future of 1,100 shops and 16,000 employees at risk.

Scores of staff are employed at McColl’s 11 outlets in Wigan borough.

It was earlier revealed that Morrisons had approached PwC, who are advising lenders to McColl’s with a deal that would save the vast majority of jobs and stores.

McColls on Warrington Road, Lower Ince, is one of 11 outlets in Wigan borough

A rescue deal would have also taken on the business as a going concern, absorb its debts of over £100m and take over the company’s pension scheme.

But administrators have now been called in.

The businesses are major partners, with McColl’s operating hundreds of shops under the Morrisons Daily brand.

But McColl’s has struggled in recent years after witnessing soaring costs due to supply chain disruption, inflation and its large debt.

On Thursday McColl’s said it was in talks over “potential financing solutions” to resolve its funding issues.

“However, whilst no decision has yet been made, McColl’s confirms that unless an alternative solution can be agreed in the short term, it is increasingly likely that the group would be placed into administration with the objective of achieving a sale of the group to a third-party purchaser and securing the interests of creditors and employees,” it added.

“Even if a successful outcome is achieved, it is likely to result in little or no value being attributed to the group’s ordinary shares.”