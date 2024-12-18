Retro pictures of Ince, Beech Hill, Hindley and Wigan shop and salon staff in 2012

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
The clock has rolled back to the summer of 2012 for these latest pictures taken for the Evening Post’s Down Your Way profiles.

The gallery features shop and salon staff working on Gidlow Lane in Beech Hill, Market Street in Hindley, Manchester Road at Ince and Park Road, Wigan.

1. Down Your Way in Beech Hill, Hindley, Ince and Wigan in 2012

. Photo: STAFF

2. Gidlow Plaice, Beech Hill, with Stephanie Martindale and Maryann Harris

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Staff at Vamp hair salon, Beech Hill, take a break in their garden at the rear of the shop with owner Peter Lechmere, Adele Marsh and Rolo, Stephanie Barker and Joanne Liptrot

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Vamp Hair's Rolo the salon pooch

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

