The gallery features shop and salon staff working on Gidlow Lane in Beech Hill, Market Street in Hindley, Manchester Road at Ince and Park Road, Wigan.
1. Down Your Way in Beech Hill, Hindley, Ince and Wigan in 2012
. Photo: STAFF
2. Gidlow Plaice, Beech Hill, with Stephanie Martindale and Maryann Harris
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Staff at Vamp hair salon, Beech Hill, take a break in their garden at the rear of the shop with owner Peter Lechmere, Adele Marsh and Rolo, Stephanie Barker and Joanne Liptrot
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Vamp Hair's Rolo the salon pooch
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.