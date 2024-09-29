Retro: See if we were down your Wigan way in February and March 2011

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
We are currently revisiting Down Your Way picture profiles that featured in the Wigan Evening Post more than a decade ago. Each week our photographers visited a particular street or precinct to picture the shop, salon, office or garage staff plus the occasional customer.

This gallery features visits in February and March 2011 to Gidlow Lane, Park Road and Mesnes Street in and around Wigan itself, plus Gerard Street in Ashton.

2. Mark Shiel from Tony Shiel and Sons on Gerard Street, Ashton

3. Sandra Moore, from Just Looking on Gerard Street, Ashton

4. Sam Walsh from Amber's Closet on Gerard Street, Ashton

