We meet the shop and salon staff based at Ashton’s Gerard Centre plus those working on Wigan Road and Bryn Street, and others on Garswood Street. But of Hope Street – once part of The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan – there is no sign now after the wrecking balls moved in and a new hub now begins to take shape.
Apologies: the first time this gallery was published there was a technical glitch which prevented most of the images from being seen.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.