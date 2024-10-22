Retro: Wigan shop pictures including one street which no longer exists

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 10:08 BST
Our latest retro trip down your way takes in three visits to Ashton and one to a part of Wigan town centre that has since disappeared.

We meet the shop and salon staff based at Ashton’s Gerard Centre plus those working on Wigan Road and Bryn Street, and others on Garswood Street. But of Hope Street – once part of The Galleries shopping centre in Wigan – there is no sign now after the wrecking balls moved in and a new hub now begins to take shape.

Apologies: the first time this gallery was published there was a technical glitch which prevented most of the images from being seen.

.

1. Down Your Way in Wigan and Ashton in 2011

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Victoria Allen, assistant at the Glitz shop on Hope Street, Wigan Galleries

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

3. HCUK manager David France and senior stylist Grace Clarkson on Hope Street in The Galleries

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. Now gone: Hope Street in Wigan Galleries

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganAshton
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice