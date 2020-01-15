Revealed: Wigan's Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year

The voting is over and today we can reveal that Pemberton Italian eatery Divino has been voted Wigan’s 2019 Mediterranean restaurant of the year.

The Orrell Road establishment fought off tough challenges from second and third placed La Cava and Toscana Mediterranean (both in Hindley) to secure the coveted title, certificate and trophy.

Divino staff celebrate their win

Opened in 2015 by Vincenzo Morsello and Sophie Dickens, they created what they call “an unbelievable journey,” offering mouth-watering food and great choice of wines.

Vincenzo said: “The restaurant is stylish yet relaxing with a very modern and rustic atmosphere. We deliver cuisine with an authentic twist from all parts of Italy. Our staff are from Wigan and bring a happy and helpful feel to the restaurant and are a big asset and support to us.”

He thanked all those customers who had voted for the business.