Rewind: archive pictures of the Wigan Observer's former base Martland Mill

By Charles Graham
Published 30th May 2024, 15:45 BST
You’ve already seen the workings of Wigan’s newspapers from the 1960s to the 1980s from a previous retro gallery. Now we have pictures from the place that was the heart of news production from the ’80s to 2018: Martland Mill.

These days it’s a hotel, but this gallery shows it in its previous incarnation, including staff at work, presentations and school visits.

1. High school pupils visit Martland Mill press hall and newspaper offices in the 1980s

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

2. Three-year-old Jorden Gaskell from Martland Mill was backing the new-look Wigan Evening Post

. Photo: PS

3. Receiving computer literacy certificates at Martland Mill resource centre are successful candidates left to right; Mike McLoughlin centre manager, Jean Connor, Denise Moss, Carola Maloney, John Kenny and Terry Mullins with Bob Pointing chairman of City Challenge

. Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL

4. Birthday celebrations for Albert Marsden, Managing Director of Central Lancashire Printers at Martland Mill iin 1983.Third from left is a young Dave Guest who went on to be BBC North West Tonight's chief reporter

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

