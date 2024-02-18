News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Rewind: faces and places from the far and near past on Market Street, Hindley

A trip through time and down Hindley’s main shopping thoroughfare: Market Street.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT

This dip into the Wigan Today picture archives features landmarks, businesses, staff, shoppers and visitors taken over many, many years. Among them there are several street scenes from the 1980s and pictures from a couple of Down Your Way visits.

.

1. Market Street, Hindley

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. An impassable Market Street after heavy snow

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

3. Business partners Ross Wright, left, and Stefan Finney, centre, at the then newly-opened Strung Up Music, with helper Brad Smith

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

4. Chris Garside from Sneaky Peeks Boutique

. Photo: Ma

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan