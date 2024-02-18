Rewind: faces and places from the far and near past on Market Street, Hindley

This dip into the Wigan Today picture archives features landmarks, businesses, staff, shoppers and visitors taken over many, many years. Among them there are several street scenes from the 1980s and pictures from a couple of Down Your Way visits.
1. Market Street, Hindley
. Photo: STAFF
2. An impassable Market Street after heavy snow
. Photo: STAFF
3. Business partners Ross Wright, left, and Stefan Finney, centre, at the then newly-opened Strung Up Music, with helper Brad Smith
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Chris Garside from Sneaky Peeks Boutique
. Photo: Ma