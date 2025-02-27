Rewind for pictures of Hindley Green, Orrell, Up Holland and Wigan shop staff in 2013

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
Our latest delve into the archives for pictures taken for the Wigan Evening Post’s former Down Your Way page – which introduced readers to folk working in shops, salons and garages on particular streets, markets or precincts – this time takes us to June and July 2013.

Businesses on Atherton Road in Hindley Green, Church Street in Orrell, Up Holland village centre and Mesnes Street in Wigan star.

1. Down Your Way in Hindley Green, Orrell, Up Holland and Wigan in 2013

. Photo: STAFF

2. Gillian Rowe, left, and Shauna Davies at William Higham Florists in Mesnes Street, Wigan

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Dan, left, and Shaun at Waggs Boutique in Mesnes Street, Wigan,with Max a 13-week-old golden doodle

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. Gary Pickering and Jodie Mitchell at Lloyds Pharmacy in Mesnes Street, Wigan

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

