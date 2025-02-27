Businesses on Atherton Road in Hindley Green, Church Street in Orrell, Up Holland village centre and Mesnes Street in Wigan star.
1. Down Your Way in Hindley Green, Orrell, Up Holland and Wigan in 2013
. Photo: STAFF
2. Gillian Rowe, left, and Shauna Davies at William Higham Florists in Mesnes Street, Wigan
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Dan, left, and Shaun at Waggs Boutique in Mesnes Street, Wigan,with Max a 13-week-old golden doodle
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Gary Pickering and Jodie Mitchell at Lloyds Pharmacy in Mesnes Street, Wigan
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.