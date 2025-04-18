Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A roofing firm and its owner have been accused of trying to rip off Wigan borough homeowners by exaggerating the need for work, making up major issues that weren't there, bullying the complainant for extra money and overcharging.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staydry Roofing Solutions of Bury and 32-year-old Tyrone Young of Todd Street, Bury, have pleaded not guilty to a series of trading standards and consumer protection charges brought against them concerning a home in Eva Street, Leigh.

Bolton magistrates heard allegations refuted by the defendants that between February 19 and 22 2024, Young and the company "misdescribed substandard and unnecessary roofing work," being "verbally forceful and intimidating towards the female victim when demanding further unexpected monies" and omitting a trading address from an invoice in contravention of the 2008 Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young further denies that he fraudulently told the woman that her roof was sinking, could collapse and hurt someone when this was not the case; and that wooden struts in the loft needed replacing because the existing ones were rotting, something which again was allegedly untrue.

A general view of Eva Street in Leigh where it is alleged that substandard work was carried out on the roof of a house

In a separate case brought against Young trading as ACL Roofing of Aqueduct Road, Blackburn, it is alleged that in September 2023 he told the female occupant of an address in Belmont Avenue, Atherton, that he had used an expensive full flat roof liquid fibre sealant had been applied to a dormer roof at the cost of £1,900 plus VAT when this was not the case, that he committed false representation by falsely giving his name as Paul Baker, omitted the trading name from invoices on two occasions and again misdescribed substandard and unnecessary roofing work.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of these charges too. Proceedings were adjourned until a case management hearing takes place at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on June 17.