Sad memories: 10 years on we revisit the demolition of the Wigan Pier Nightclub

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
For years it enjoyed legendary status as one of the go-to places in the country for house and rave scene music. The Wigan Pier Nightclub even brought out its own recordings. But 10 years ago the wrecking balls moved in as the venue fell victim to complaints about late night noise from residents who had moved into new Trencherfield Mill apartments nearby.

Just before the demolition took place, Wigan Today was allowed in for one last, sad look around the premises. We have also included a couple of pictures from happier times.

1. Wigan Pier Night Club

. Photo: DAVE GREEN

2. The club's bar

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Looking down from the balcony

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. The dog-eared exterior of the club after its closure

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

