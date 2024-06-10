.

Sad memories: 10 years on we revisit the demolition of the Wigan Pier Nightclub

For years it enjoyed legendary status as one of the go-to places in the country for house and rave scene music. The Wigan Pier Nightclub even brought out its own recordings. But 10 years ago the wrecking balls moved in as the venue fell victim to complaints about late night noise from residents who had moved into new Trencherfield Mill apartments nearby.