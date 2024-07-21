Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To enter into the shoe repairers’ shop in Wigan's Victorian Quarter is like stepping back in time.

As you would expect, a bewildering variety of shoes are crammed into every nook and cranny, along with traditional machinery whose function remains a mystery.

Meanwhile, framed pictures show faded black-and-white images from the long history of the business, whose origins date back as far as 1905.

But in a true "end of an era" moment, the premises of T&M Rickard on Hallgate has announced it will be closing its doors for good, bringing more than a century of shoemaking and repairing in the town to a close.

Michael Rickard, along with wife Ann, inherited the business from his dad, whose own grandfather was a shoe repairer. The letters “T&M” stand for the names of Michael’s parents, Thomas and Margaret.

Michael had a Saturday job there from the age of five or six, along with his brother John, when their dad owned around five shoe repair shops in Wigan and the surrounding area.

However, Michael didn't enter the trade full-time until he was in his 20s, as his dad – now aged 90 – insisted his children should start by making their own way in life

Michael said: "I'm quite emotionally attached to the business. I come from a line of shoemakers and repairers, who've been in business since 1905. I've worked for 50 years at some kind of job.

"There's a big psychological wrench in closing the shop. I've not done much else and there's a lot of contact with the public."

It is not just shoe repairing at the Hallgate premises – the husband-and-wife team also carry out orthopaedic shoe repair jobs such as medical "lifts" on shoes for disabled people, as well as repairs to leather goods – including luggage and golf bags – key cutting, even repairing horse shoes (the protective hoof cover).

But it's the footwear most closely identified with Wigan – clogs – that Rickard's made its own.

Although demand has dropped off, they are still asked to make or repair them. The sturdy, almost indestructible wooden footwear is still popular with wagon drivers and those working on allotments.

Michael added: "We do a lot of work which no-one else offers. There's quite a few that need that service. That's the one that gets me – what are those people going to do? Others haven't got the traditional skills.

"So many people have been coming in to say 'I'm so sorry you're closing, what are we going to do now?'

"I'm proud of that heritage. It's something that's going to come to an end with us.

"It's a bit sad, but all good things must come to an end."

As for Michael and Ann, both aged 66, they are hoping to enjoy their retirement and spend time with their three grandchildren.

Michael is also a qualified scuba driver instructor and diving officer at Howe Bridge Leisure Centre in Atherton.

He said: "There are many stories of people retiring into ill-health. We hope to enjoy what time we've got. It's not all about work."

Regular customer Nawal Masim, 52, from Standish, who popped into the shop during our visit, said: "It's really sad. It's like losing an old trade.

"I've been coming here for 20 years and it's heartbreaking. There's no-one like them around."

Customers still have a few months to make the most of the old-time shoe repairers' shop as the Rickards have pledged to keep the shop going until just before Christmas.

And Michael's brother John will continue to run his shoe repair business in Kearsley, Bolton.