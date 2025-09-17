Saica Flex plant in Wigan becomes the first flexible packaging site in the UK to be awarded the Saica Zero to Landfill Certificate

Saica Group, a European leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has announced that its Saica Flex plant in Wigan has become the first flexible packaging site in the UK to be awarded the Saica Zero to Landfill Certificate, achieving an impressive 99.82% waste diversion rate in the audit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to environmental responsibility and circular economy principles. It also aligns with the UK government’s net zero targets and ambitions for a circular economy.

The standard has been developed by Saica Natur, Saica Group’s division dedicated to waste management and environmental services. The Saica Zero Waste to Landfill recognition acknowledges sites that consistently divert a minimum of 95% in weight of all waste from Landfill by re-use methods, recycling or energy recovery, all in accordance with the waste regulations. The compliance with the standard, considered one of the most rigorous standards in the industry, is independently verified by TÜV SÜD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The audit to get the certificate takes into account six consecutive months of activity, which in the case of Saica Flex Wigan have involved 400 tonnes of waste. In accordance with the standard, sites need to obtain a net recovery percentage equating to or above 95%. The Wigan plant surpassed this with 99.82% of waste successfully diverted with no major or minor deviations.

Community Matters

The process included a thorough assessment of waste management practices, in compliance with recently updated UK waste legislation, and overall infrastructure and support provided by Saica Natur.

Saica Flex Wigan and Saica Natur teams worked closely together in order to achieve this status. They conducted a comprehensive review of waste segregation and handling practices and compiled the extensive documentation required for independent verification.

Andy Salisbury, Saica Flex Wigan Plant Director comments: “We are very pleased for Saica Flex Wigan to be awarded the Saica Natur Zero to Landfill certificate. This demonstrates Saica Group’s commitment to the environment and pioneering efforts to remain at the forefront of innovation in the industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Saica Natur, we are proud to provide our customer with the required knowledge and techniques to ensure this achievement,” adds Jim Malone, UK Saica Natur Country Manager.

The recognition requires annual performance reviews and a full review every three years, ensuring long-term accountability and continuous improvement.

As the UK moves towards its net-zero targets, Saica Flex is leading the way with waste management in the industry setting an example for the entire flexible packaging industry.