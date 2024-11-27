See what's in store: Wigan, Aspull and Golborne shop staff pictures in 2012

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Nov 2024, 04:55 BST
Years ago, the Wigan Evening Post’s Down Your Way took our photographers to a different shopping street, precinct, mall or market each week to present a little picture profile of some of their workers.

This round-up comprises shopkeepers, staff and stallholders on Scot Lane, Aspull; Heath Street, Golborne and both Wigan’s indoor and outdoor markets who were pictured in March and April 2012.

1. Down Your Way in Golborne, Aspull and Wigan

. Photo: STAFF

2. Sarah Ward, Truly Scrumptious, Scot Lane, Aspull

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

3. Peter and Valerie Wogan, Peter Wogan Butchers, Scot Lane, Aspull

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

4. Scot Lane, Aspull in 2012

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

