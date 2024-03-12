Shoezone set to open Wigan store this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Footwear retailer shoezone is due to open its new store in Wigan on Saturday, 16th March. A new space at Unit 23, Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan, WN1 1BH, offers a huge selection for customers and an exciting range of name brands.

To celebrate the launch of the store, shoezone has a number of special offers for customers, including savings on a selection of various styles and seasonal opening offers.

From Monday to Saturday, the store will open 9 am – 5.30 pm, and 10.30 am – 4.30 pm on Sunday.

The new store will be incorporating shoezone's new branding

In the weeks following the launch, the brand new shoezone store will continue to offer shoppers money-saving promotions. It will stock own brand styles and a huge range of exciting name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Relife, Skechers and Kickers.

Store Manager Chris Taylor also shares the news that the opening has created six new jobs.

Anthony Smith, shoezone Chief Executive said: “It’s exciting to be opening our new store in Wigan, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.

"We look forward to welcoming customers into our new store and hope they enjoy the new variety of products available.”