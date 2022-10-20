Showdown to find the country's best bingo caller is to take place in Wigan
The National Bingo Game Caller of the Year final is to be hosted in Wigan.
On November 13, Club 3000 Bingo hall in Wigan will open its doors and play host to the showdown sponsored by Grand Final.
With over 200 callers across Great Britain entering the prestigious competition, this number has been whittled down to just eight finalists, with one to be crowned the 2022 champion.
Most Popular
Qualifying events have been held in bingo venues across the nation and contestants will be judged on criteria such as their knowledge of the game, showmanship skills, and of course their skills as a caller.
The judging panel for this year’s event consists of: CEO of The Bingo Association, Miles Baron, National Bingo Caller of the Year winner from 2019, Donna Kunyo and one other judge who is yet to be confirmed.
The winner will receive a trophy and £1,000 in cash. Prizes will also be awarded to all runners-up with each receiving a trophy and £500.
This year’s finalists are: Benji Bell from Mecca Wednesbury, Andrew Skene from Buzz Sheffield Parkway, Michael Farley from Apple Sydenham, Richard Leyshon from Castle Cardiff, Christopher Graham from Carlton Stirling, Anton Fletcher from Castle Bootle, Stephen Bogden from Club 3000 Old Trafford, and Gary Wilson from Bingo Plus.
Donna Kunyo, said: “Winning the National Bingo caller of the year back in 2019, was a massive achievement for me, something I’ve worked so hard to become.
“When you love your job and you’re so passionate about it, it’s a dream to be crowned the national winner. A feeling I will never forget.