Showdown to find the country's best bingo caller is to take place in Wigan

On November 13, Club 3000 Bingo hall in Wigan will open its doors and play host to the showdown sponsored by Grand Final.

With over 200 callers across Great Britain entering the prestigious competition, this number has been whittled down to just eight finalists, with one to be crowned the 2022 champion.

The National Bingo Game Caller of the Year Final returns and bigger and better than ever before this November. On November 13 2022, Club 3000 Bingo hall in Wigan will open its doors to host the game sponsored Grand Final.

Qualifying events have been held in bingo venues across the nation and contestants will be judged on criteria such as their knowledge of the game, showmanship skills, and of course their skills as a caller.

The judging panel for this year’s event consists of: CEO of The Bingo Association, Miles Baron, National Bingo Caller of the Year winner from 2019, Donna Kunyo and one other judge who is yet to be confirmed.

The winner will receive a trophy and £1,000 in cash. Prizes will also be awarded to all runners-up with each receiving a trophy and £500.

This year’s finalists are: Benji Bell from Mecca Wednesbury, Andrew Skene from Buzz Sheffield Parkway, Michael Farley from Apple Sydenham, Richard Leyshon from Castle Cardiff, Christopher Graham from Carlton Stirling, Anton Fletcher from Castle Bootle, Stephen Bogden from Club 3000 Old Trafford, and Gary Wilson from Bingo Plus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Kunyo, said: “Winning the National Bingo caller of the year back in 2019, was a massive achievement for me, something I’ve worked so hard to become.

“When you love your job and you’re so passionate about it, it’s a dream to be crowned the national winner. A feeling I will never forget.

“I’m so looking forward to watching someone new taking away the title this year and having the incredible experience I’ve had these last few years, I can’t wait for the day and to be a judge.”

CEO of The Bingo Association, Miles Baron, said: “The National Bingo Game caller of the year competition, is a chance to recognise the talent and dedication and skill of bingo callers, who play an integral part in the whole bingo experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad