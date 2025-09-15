Sisters behind Wigan Business Awards campaign make final of prestigious GMCC Excellence Awards

Sisters Nichola Howard and Jo Leigh, the duo behind Launch North West and the Wigan Business Awards, are celebrating after making the finals of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce Excellence Awards 2025 in the Marketing Impact category.

The recognition comes after their creative campaign for the Wigan Business Awards, which has grown into a year-long celebration of business excellence.

The wholesome campaign is inspiring community pride and delivering measurable results for nominees, finalists and sponsors.

The 2024 campaign was viewed by over 196,000 people on Facebook alone and generated nearly 29,000 public votes for the People’s Choice Award.

Nichola Howard and Jo Leigh Co-Founders of Launch North West

All of this was achieved organically, without paid advertising. In 2025, the sisters are already considerably exceeding those figures, with sponsor confidence and finalist numbers also continuing to grow.

Nichola Howard, Co-Founder of Launch North West, said:

“When we launched the Wigan Business Awards, our vision was simple, to create a platform that celebrated the incredible businesses in our borough and gave them the recognition they deserve. To now be recognised ourselves by the GM Chamber is both humbling and surreal. We’re proud that our work is shining a light on Wigan’s business community at a Greater Manchester level.”

Jo Leigh, Co-Founder of Launch North West, added:

GMCC Excellence Awards Finalist Badge for Launch North West

“This shortlisting is proof that creative marketing doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive to be effective. Our focus has always been on people, giving businesses the tools to share their own stories and successes. To see that approach celebrated by the Chamber is fantastic recognition for us and for every business that has been part of the awards journey.”

The winners of the GMCC Excellence Awards will be announced in October.

For more information about Launch North West and the Wigan Business Awards, visit https://wiganbusinessawards.co.uk/