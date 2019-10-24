Sort out tax returns now and avoid a late rush!

With 100 days to go before the January 31 deadline, HM Revenue and Customs is reminding customers to complete their tax returns early to beat the festive rush.

Last year more than 2,000 people sent HMRC their tax returns on Christmas Day. It says customers should consider submitting returns early to avoid the stress of a last minute rush. By doing their Self-Assessment return now, customers can start planning their festive activities.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: “The deadline for completing Self-Assessment tax returns is only 100 days away, yet, so many of us wait until January to start the process.

Avoid the last minute rush by completing your tax returns on time and then enjoy the upcoming festive period.