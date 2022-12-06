Leigh’s Spinning Gate shopping centre scooped two golds in the Green Apple Awards, which are organised by The Green Organisation to recognise environmental best practice around the world.

It was the fifth year in a row that the centre had been honoured and it saw off competition from 500 other nominations.

The special awards have now been presented to staff in a ceremony at the Houses of Parliament in London.

Leigh MP James Grundy at the Green Apple Awards with Spinning Gate shopping centre's cleaning team leader Sue Siddall, left, and manager Karen Cox, right

Centre manager Karen Cox said: “What an incredible achievement for the centre to achieve gold in these internationally recognised awards. All credit goes to the centre team, who have once again worked so hard to ensure recycling is maximised and waste is minimised whilst helping support charities and our local community too.”

Among those at the awards ceremony was Leigh MP James Grundy, who represented his constituents while celebrating the shopping centre’s environmental success.

He said: “It was amazing to have attended the Green Apple Awards ceremony and see representatives of the Spinning Gate Shopping Centre’s team receive these outstanding awards.

"On behalf of the many local residents who shop there frequently, myself included, I wish to express my congratulations to Karen and her team for their continued outstanding work both environmentally and with our local community.”

The centre, along with waste management partner B&M Waste Services, has cut the total volume of waste produced by 53 per cent since 2017 – a reduction of 50,190kg – despite having just two vacant stores in the centre.

All of the waste produced was diverted from landfill for the fifth consecutive year and the centre’s energy consumption was reduced by 15 per cent, saving 18,803kWh compared to the previous year.

The centre also implemented numerous environmental initiatives, which saw it donate 1,247 diaries, 607 books, 84 cartons of milk, 78 balls of wool, 452 puzzles, 15 bath togs and five microwaves to local charities.

