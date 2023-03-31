NutraPreps was started by Ashley Wall in the kitchen of his mum's home, before moving into his garage.

He now occupies his own premises at Wigan Pier, making tailor made meals for sports people, which are also Slimming World friendly.

The firm is the official nutrition partner of Leigh Leopards RLFC, and individual sportsmen and women such as rugby players Tommy Makinson, Alex Walmsley, and Sammi Simpson, as well as up-and-coming 18-year-old Wigan boxer Dec Bridge.

Ashley Wall, owner of Nutrapreps in his new premises on Clayton Street, Wigan. The business prepares fresh, healthy meals to sports clubs including Leigh Leopards.

Ashley, 30, started his career as a kitchen assistant at a care home in Atherton, before rapidly becoming kitchen manager at the age of 18. He then worked as a regional NHS manager, before setting up his own business.

Proud mum Donna Wall said: "He started this in one afternoon on Boxing Day, and at one point there were 800 meals in my kitchen. It was horrendous and it became too much. He then moved into different premises, and he's now on his fourth one. He has 25 delivery drivers and 20 members of staff in the actual kitchen."

Ashley said: "I've been a chef all my life and started the business from nothing. We make 1,000 deliveries in Wigan a week, and now also go out to Liverpool, Manchester, Runcorn and Preston.

"It's the same as a takeaway except this is a healthy takeaway. It's grown so big and the phone's ringing non-stop."

Ashley's most recent sponsorship deal is with Hollie Bowness, who is fighting for a lightweight professional championship in women's MMA. NutraPreps is starting an eight-week sponsor with Hollie for nutrition for her fight camp running up to this fight on May 27.

Hollie’s mum Jo is battling a very rare type of cancer which led to her losing her eye, including the eyelid muscle and tissue surrounding the eye and part of her skull.

A fundraising page can be found here.