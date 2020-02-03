Student role to help Wigan’s businesses

Wigan businesses keen to expand into global markets now have the chance to benefit from an international postgraduate student placement thanks to new funding.

The International Student Programme, delivered by GC Business Growth Hub, in partnership with the University of Manchester, now includes 20 additional match-funded placements for postgraduate students from the university.

Placements will take place over 12 weeks this summer and have been made possible by grant funding from the UPP Foundation Civic University Commission. The charity tackles some of the biggest issues facing the higher education sector.

The programme connects small to medium businesses with the untapped talent of international postgraduate students studying in the city. Placements can help to focus an SME’s internationalisation strategy, as well as improving their linguistic and cultural knowledge in new territories.

Students will be matched with businesses based on their area of study and the unique requirements of the role by GC Business Growth Hub, part of The Growth Company and part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund.