Sugar-free Wigan Mint Balls scooped up by major retailer

Wigan sweet brand Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls has agreed a deal to supply the sugar-free version of its world-famous confectionery to health and beauty retailer Bodycare.

Packets of Sugar-Free Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls are now available at Bodycare’s 130 stories across the UK to coincide with the upsurge in healthier eating after Christmas.

Bodycare already purchases eight other lines from Uncle Joe’s including the traditional Mint Balls, Winter Nips, Herbal Cough Sweets and Throat & Chest Lozenges.

It was recently revealed that the sugar-free sweets have become a favourite of House of Commons Speaker and Chorley MP, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, after he was diagnosed with diabetes.

Joint MD of the Wm Santus factory that makes Uncle Joe’s, John Winnard, said: “Our sugar-free lines have become big sellers as more and more people try to reduce their sugar intake.

“The deal with Bodycare allows you to pick up a bag of your favourite sweets without breaking the healthy eating regime which many people embark on at the start of the new year.”

Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls are made by Wigan-based William Santus and Co Ltd, a privately-owned traditional sweet company that was established in 1898. The ownership has been passed down through the family generations.

The Mint Balls are still manufactured using the same traditional methods as when Mrs Santus originally made the sweets in her kitchen in 1898.

In April last year HRH Prince Charles enjoyed a tour of the Dorning Street factory in Wigan to celebrate the centenary of The Toffee Works.