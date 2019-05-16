Talented Wigan baker turns passion into new career

A talented baker is offering sweet treats galore after turning her passion for cakes into a new career.

Jayne Beyer has been baking at home for the past two years, selling her creations to friends, family and even strangers thanks to social media and word of mouth.

But she was in such demand that she has now left her job in accounts to open a shop dedicated to her cakes.

Jayne’s Cake Corner is located on Market Street in Hindley and offers a wide range of freshly-made treats.

Jayne said: “I have been baking at home for two years. I outgrew my kitchen. I was looking for a shop and it probably took 12 months to find somewhere. It’s a good location.

“I sell cupcakes, flapjacks, brownies, blondies, cake jars, scones. Everything is homemade. I do christenings, weddings and kids’ parties.

“I sell coffee but it’s not set out as a tearoom, it’s more come in and buy your cakes.”

Jayne, 37, went to college part-time for two years to learn how to decorate cakes.

She knew how to bake them, but wanted to master icing, dripping and other styles of decoration.

She continued to teach herself after that and her passion for baking led to her turning it into a business.

She said: “I just enjoy it. When you enjoy something, you want to make something happen.

“I was doing it as a thing on the side and thought because I got so much good feedback I would take it further and open a shop.”

Jayne, who lives in Hindley, said she had received a good response from customers since the shop opened just a few weeks ago.

And despite the challenges, she is enjoying her new career so far.

“It’s a lot more stressful and it’s taking a lot of getting used to, but I’m enjoying it a lot more because it’s something I want to do ,” she said.

As well as selling her cakes, Jayne holds parties for children where they can learn how to decorate cupcakes.

She has two members of staff to help her run the shop and already has big plans to grow the business even further.

She is currently looking for another shop to sell the cakes, which would be made at her current premises and delivered there.

Jane said: “I’m hoping we can get a few more shops open. I want to see how two go at the minute and hopefully open more shops and do more weddings and more children’s parties.”