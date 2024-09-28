The 8 best places in and around Wigan to buy balloons, according to Google reviews

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 09:31 BST
Balloons are a staple of so many special milestones, such as birthdays, weddings and anniversaries.

They can also be used for sadder events, such as in memory of a loved one who has died.

Balloons come in all shapes and sizes these days and in a variety of colours and designs to meet every occasion.

We have checked Google reviews for the best places to buy balloons in and around Wigan.

These businesses all received ratings of at least four out of five stars, from 10 reviews or more.

The best places to buy balloons in and around Wigan

1. Best balloons

The best places to buy balloons in and around Wigan Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Lucy Lou's Balloons, on High Street, Standish, scored 4.8 stars from 22 reviews

2. Best balloons

Lucy Lou's Balloons, on High Street, Standish, scored 4.8 stars from 22 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Clinton Cards, at the Grand Arcade shopping centre in Wigan, scored 4.2 stars from 159 reviews

3. Best balloons

Clinton Cards, at the Grand Arcade shopping centre in Wigan, scored 4.2 stars from 159 reviews Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Smyths Toy Superstore, on Robin Retail Park, Wigan, received 4.3 stars from 206 reviews

4. Best balloons

Smyths Toy Superstore, on Robin Retail Park, Wigan, received 4.3 stars from 206 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WiganGoogle