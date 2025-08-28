The Brick backs Starts at Home Day 2025: “supported housing is the foundation for rebuilding lives”
For The Brick, supported housing is far more than a roof over someone’s head. It is part of Wigan’s proud tradition of neighbourliness, a way of ensuring no one is left behind and that those facing homelessness have the stability, dignity, and support they need to rebuild their lives.
Chief Executive Keely Dalfen said: “Supported housing is more than just a roof, it’s the first brick in rebuilding a life. Every day at The Brick, we see the difference that kindness, stability, and a listening ear can make. With the right support, people can heal, grow, and start again, and that’s something our town has always believed in.”
The Brick delivers supported housing across Wigan and the surrounding areas for individuals and families experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness. Working closely with Wigan Council, the charity also provides emergency accommodation designed to ensure that homelessness is rare, brief, and non-recurring.
These homes offer far more than shelter. Each one is a place where people can access personalised support with challenges such as mental health, trauma, addiction, and unemployment, enabling them to move forward with confidence and hope.
Amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and increasing housing pressures, The Brick has warned that long-term investment in people-centred housing solutions has never been more urgent.
Keely Dalfen added: “Wigan has a proud history of looking out for each other, and supported housing is part of that tradition. Starts at Home Day reminds us that when we invest in people’s homes, we invest in their futures. We must protect and grow these services so more people can find the fresh start they deserve.”
The Brick is calling on both local and national leaders to commit to sustained funding and policy support for supported housing, ensuring that vital services like theirs can continue breaking the cycle of homelessness.
“If we want to break the cycle of homelessness, we can’t stop at temporary fixes,” said Dalfen. “We need to give people the time, tools, and support to rebuild, and for us, that starts right here, at home in Wigan.”
To find out more about The Brick visit www.thebrick.org.uk