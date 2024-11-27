The Brick Charity wins prestigious Not for Profit of the Year prize at Wigan Business Awards
This accolade celebrates The Brick’s unwavering commitment to empowering individuals in the Wigan community and its transformative impact on countless lives.
The awards, an independent platform dedicated to celebrating the borough’s diverse business talent, provides a stage for outstanding organisations and individuals to be recognised.
The Brick’s innovative approach to community support, helping individuals regain their independence and dignity, stood out in a highly emotive category.
Nichola Howard, Managing Director of Launch NW, praised The Brick’s mission and its powerful impact: “The interviews for this category were by far the most emotive of the whole process. We saw tears from both the finalists and the judges!
"The passion for the cause was undeniable, and it made the judging task incredibly difficult.
"What truly stood out was the heartfelt acknowledgment from several finalists who credited The Brick for the support they received on their journeys to success.
"One comment that resonated deeply with the panel was: ‘We don’t do what we do for people; we help people do things for themselves.’
That statement embodies the true spirit of Wigan. Real community support empowers individuals, giving them the tools to hold their heads high and take pride in their own achievements.”
Accepting the award, Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, expressed gratitude and pride in the charity’s work:
“We are deeply honoured to receive the ‘Not For Profit of the Year’ award at the Wigan Business Awards.
"This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication of our team, volunteers, and the resilience of the people we support.