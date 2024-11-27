Wigan and Leigh charity The Brick, has been honoured with the coveted Not For Profit of the Year award at the prestigious Wigan Business Awards, held at The Edge, Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This accolade celebrates The Brick’s unwavering commitment to empowering individuals in the Wigan community and its transformative impact on countless lives.

The awards, an independent platform dedicated to celebrating the borough’s diverse business talent, provides a stage for outstanding organisations and individuals to be recognised.

The Brick’s innovative approach to community support, helping individuals regain their independence and dignity, stood out in a highly emotive category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brick CEO, Keely Dalfen

Nichola Howard, Managing Director of Launch NW, praised The Brick’s mission and its powerful impact: “The interviews for this category were by far the most emotive of the whole process. We saw tears from both the finalists and the judges!

"The passion for the cause was undeniable, and it made the judging task incredibly difficult.

"What truly stood out was the heartfelt acknowledgment from several finalists who credited The Brick for the support they received on their journeys to success.

"One comment that resonated deeply with the panel was: ‘We don’t do what we do for people; we help people do things for themselves.’

Team Brick receiving the Wigan Business Award for Non-Profit of the Year

That statement embodies the true spirit of Wigan. Real community support empowers individuals, giving them the tools to hold their heads high and take pride in their own achievements.”

Accepting the award, Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, expressed gratitude and pride in the charity’s work:

“We are deeply honoured to receive the ‘Not For Profit of the Year’ award at the Wigan Business Awards.

"This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication of our team, volunteers, and the resilience of the people we support.

“The Brick, we believe in empowering individuals to rebuild their lives with dignity, and this award reaffirms the importance of that mission.

"Together, as a community, we can make Wigan a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive."

The Brick’s win highlights the extraordinary impact of local charities in strengthening the Wigan community, aligning perfectly with the Wigan Business Awards’ mission to celebrate excellence and inspire growth across the borough.