The Christie NHS Trust Builds In-House 3D Printing Expertise Through Hands-On Training with 3D 360 Skills Bootcamp

See how The Christie NHS Trust is adopting 3D printing through 3D 360’s Skills Bootcamp to enhance patient care, streamline processes and upskill its engineering team.

3D printing is emerging as a key advancement within the NHS, providing new ways to improve care and help patient recovery. The technology has paved the way for the rapid production of custom implants, prosthetics and surgical models, ensuring that treatments are precisely tailored to individual needs. Its ability to streamline operational processes helps reduce patients wait times and optimise resource utilisation across departments, ultimately lowering costs and elevating the standard of care.

This integration of additive manufacturing is helping the NHS address complex challenges with agility, all while paving the way for a more efficient and patient-centred healthcare system.

The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, based in Manchester, is one of Europe’s foremost cancer treatment centres. Recognised as the largest single-site cancer centre on the continent, it provides cutting-edge care to over 60,000 patients each year, serving a population of more than 3.2 million across Greater Manchester and Cheshire.

Brachytherapy Nose Bolus Improved Design

3D 360 partnered with The Christie NHS Foundation Trust to support the adoption of additive manufacturing for clinical applications. The new training, delivered through Skills Bootcamps with additional wraparound support from 3D 360, emphasises foundational learning through hands-on, industry-focused sessions. The programme equips engineers to troubleshoot complex issues, drive innovation, and deliver cost efficiencies alongside improved patient care.

In discussing the programme’s success, Paul Bullock, Founder and Managing Director of 3D 360, Ryan Young, Deputy Head of Engineering at the Christie Medical Physics and Engineering Department and Engineer Apprentice Logan Halsall provide their insights.

“Implementing additive manufacturing into our workflow was complex, but the Skills Bootcamp has provided our team with a solution-oriented mindset. The skill set acquired is a clear win for our continuous professional development and clinical efficiency.” says Ryan Young, Deputy Head of Engineering, Medical Physics and Engineering Department, The Christie

“The friendly and insightful approach of the training team allowed me not only to learn but also to become more independent in my role. Gaining hands-on experience with the manual printer was invaluable for understanding the intricacies of the system.” says Logan Halsall, Engineer Apprentice, Medical Physics and Engineering Department, The Christie

2. Group photograph: Logan and Adam (Apprentice Radiotherapy Engineers), Megan Davies (Additive Manufacturing Engineer) and Sunny Chan (Lead Engineer Additive Manufacturing)

“The success of our partnership with The Christie NHS Trust demonstrates the real-world impact of hands-on training in additive manufacturing. By providing practical, industry-focused skills, we’re empowering healthcare professionals to tackle complex challenges. This programme is a great example of how 3D printing can enhance patient care, improve operational processes and create long-term benefits for the NHS. We’re excited to see the continued growth of this initiative.” Paul Bullock, Founder and Managing Director of 3D 360

Background

Traditionally, most engineering graduates enter the workforce with limited exposure to the nuances of additive manufacturing. The Skills Bootcamps have been designed to address this gap by providing practical, hands-on experience with manual 3D printers. Logan noted that starting with manual systems not only builds essential troubleshooting skills but also provides a robust foundation that is often overlooked when immediately turning to expensive automated equipment.

Programme Delivery

The training was jointly funded by The Christie NHS Trust and the Skills Bootcamps initiative - a programme led by GMCA to offer sector specific training courses across a range of industries. Delivered in a friendly yet industrial setting, the Skills Bootcamp embraced a practical approach. Participants were immersed in an environment where theory met application:

Practical learning: By working with a manual 3D printer, engineers gained a deep understanding of the entire printing process, from preparing the slice to identifying machine or operator errors.

By working with a manual 3D printer, engineers gained a deep understanding of the entire printing process, from preparing the slice to identifying machine or operator errors. Industry-style instruction: The course was intentionally less formal than academic courses. The staff, acknowledged for their hands-on experience, blended detailed technical knowledge with an accessible teaching style.

The course was intentionally less formal than academic courses. The staff, acknowledged for their hands-on experience, blended detailed technical knowledge with an accessible teaching style. Collaborative environment: The programme fostered an open dialogue among colleagues. For instance, Ryan Young observed that the skills gained were immediately applicable to daily challenges, an essential factor in clinical workflows.

Outcomes & Impact

Learners and employers have experienced positive outcomes:

Enhanced diagnostic skills: Participants learned to pinpoint issues, differentiating between operator error and mechanical faults. This insight is proving invaluable as the team begins integrating additive manufacturing into clinical protocols.

Participants learned to pinpoint issues, differentiating between operator error and mechanical faults. This insight is proving invaluable as the team begins integrating additive manufacturing into clinical protocols. Improved efficiency: With a solid understanding of the foundational processes, the trust is better positioned to cost–effectively adopt more advanced manufacturing equipment in the future.

With a solid understanding of the foundational processes, the trust is better positioned to cost–effectively adopt more advanced manufacturing equipment in the future. Continued Professional Development (CPD): This hands-on training complements traditional engineering courses. Ryan mentioned that despite a background in electronics engineering, the additive manufacturing skills fill an essential void, a benefit so significant that further staff, including apprentices, are scheduled to join upcoming cohorts.

Future Developments

3D printing is proving to be a game changer for The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, transforming both clinical practice and operational efficiency.

Building on this success, The Christie NHS Trust is exploring opportunities to enroll additional staff, including apprentices, in future training. There is also interest in exploring advanced courses in design and further cutting-edge additive manufacturing technologies to keep pace with clinical innovation.

Looking to build practical 3D printing skills that deliver real impact and fast?

