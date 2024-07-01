The couple behind Wigan takeaway celebrate 25 years of business
and live on Freeview channel 276
Serving fish and chips and a plethora of other tasty treats, Pemberton Fish Bar has become a firm favourite with the locals, who have shown their loyalty to the business by returning time and time again. This little takeaway really is a labour of love!
Tony and Maria Papakyriavou have raised their family side by whilst running this business, who all joined in to celebrate on Sunday by serving up some delicious treats!
It’s not always been plain sailing for these two; the sudden and unexpected arrival of Covid 19 meant that this duo had to think fast if they were to survive. This, they certainly did with the introduction of the famous Greek Gyros, bringing the Mediterranean to Pemberton!
Tony and Maria reciprocated the love they received by opening PFB exclusively on Sunday, to give back to the community they have served. With a number of special offers, this was a big hit and welcomed by local residents.
We think it’s safe to say, this business has most certainly found its place in Wigan. Ring on the next 25!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.