The Little Kitchen: Wigan's new chilled bistro serving up something different

"We we're just going to start something small in our home village of Shevington but there weren't many properties so we started looking at the town centre," explained Lisa Cunliffe, joint-owner of The Little Kitchen. "We got a business plan together and the council really liked what we wanted to achieve."



The council aren't the only ones. A new bistro in the heart of Wigan, the restaurant is located in the former O2 store in Woodcock Square in The Galleries and aims to bring something different to the town's culinary scene.

Staff at The Little Kitchen

"It's been absolutely phenomenal; the response and the support from local Wiganers has been excellent," said Lisa, 35. "It's been surreal, we've loved it. It's amazing, I love the work. My husband prefers the cooking and management side of things, so I've taken on more of the administrative side of things and I just love it."

Offering a wide range of specialised breakfasts, vegan and veggie options, build-you-own burgers, homemade cheesecakes, and alcoholic coffees, The Little Kitchen's proud owners previously ran the cafe in The Fire Within’s gallery for six months and hope to cultivate a chilled cafe setting in their new establishment.

"You don't realise what goes into a business; my brain can explode at times and we've got two little girls at home so it's challenging, but it's amazing to see it all come to life," said Lisa, who previously worked in care while Ryan has worked in kitchens for two decades. "When you get customers shaking your hand and saying well done it makes it all worthwhile.

"I wouldn't be able to do this without my husband and we both do it for our girls," she added. "Massive thanks to the council, the Galleries, friends, and family."