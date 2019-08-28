The Range reveals opening date for latest borough store

Around 80 new jobs will be created when a retail giant opens its latest branch in the borough.



Home, leisure and outdoors retailer The Range is set to open at the Parsonage Retail Park in Leigh on November 29.

The new store in Leigh will create 80 full and part-time jobs, from store to department managers and warehouse assistants to retail administrators. The company expects the new store to "be a fantastic boost to the local economy and is sure to be a positive addition to the area."

Customers will be able to discover over 80,000 of their favourite products, including the complete Iceland Foods offering to add to the existing home, garden and leisure selection, all under one roof. The store will also have a family café and a large outdoor garden centre, providing customers with a ‘one stop shop’. It will offer a large furniture department and a large

Christmas selection including trees, lights, decorations and much more.

Plymouth-based owner and founder of the firm, Chris Dawson said of the upcoming opening: “Opening a new store is always an exciting moment for the company and the Leigh superstore is no exception”.

Mr Dawson added: “The job provision that comes with the new store should be a great boost to the local area. We hope that the people of Leigh, and the surrounding areas, will be delighted with this news”.