This detached block of four units on the corner of High Street and Cross Street, Standish, is on sale for £550,000. There are two ground-floor retail units, a ground-floor restaurant/bar and a vacant first-floor office space. Photo: Google Street View
This two-storey building on the corner of Main Street and Beacon Road, Billinge, is for sale at £550,000. It has three self-contained commercial units on the ground floor and three residential flats on the first floor. Photo: Google Street View
Offers in the region of £495,000 can be made for the former post office on Wallgate, Wigan. Photo: National World
