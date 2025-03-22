These 17 Wigan business premises are up for sale in March 2025

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
We have put together a list of Wigan business premises that are up for sale in March 2025.

A variety of businesses in the borough are currently on the market, including several pubs.

All 17 of these Wigan businesses have been listed on www.rightmove.co.uk

Some of the Wigan business premises currently on the market

1. Business premises up for sale

Some of the Wigan business premises currently on the market Photo: Google Street View

This detached block of four units on the corner of High Street and Cross Street, Standish, is on sale for £550,000. There are two ground-floor retail units, a ground-floor restaurant/bar and a vacant first-floor office space.

2. Business premises up for sale

This detached block of four units on the corner of High Street and Cross Street, Standish, is on sale for £550,000. There are two ground-floor retail units, a ground-floor restaurant/bar and a vacant first-floor office space. Photo: Google Street View

This two-storey building on the corner of Main Street and Beacon Road, Billinge, is for sale at £550,000. It has three self-contained commercial units on the ground floor and three residential flats on the first floor.

3. Business premises up for sale

This two-storey building on the corner of Main Street and Beacon Road, Billinge, is for sale at £550,000. It has three self-contained commercial units on the ground floor and three residential flats on the first floor. Photo: Google Street View

Offers in the region of £495,000 can be made for the former post office on Wallgate, Wigan.

4. Business premises up for sale

Offers in the region of £495,000 can be made for the former post office on Wallgate, Wigan. Photo: National World

