Unilever trials wrapper-less ice creams

Consumer goods giant Unilever is trialling wrapper-less ice creams to help householders cut down on single-use plastic.

Multipacks of its Solero organic peach ice lollies will be sold in a recyclable cardboard box with compartments, preventing the need for individual plastic wrappers.

The new box is made from a specially designed polyethylene-coated cardboard, similar to single-use coffee cups but with a lower plastic content at 5%, meaning it has been approved to be widely recycled in the UK.

The company is selling the product through online supermarket Ocado to gauge consumer response.

Noel Clarke, from Unilever, said: "As we head towards summer, we've listened to our customers and are working hard to rethink plastic packaging for our ice cream ranges.

"If successful and the feedback from customers is positive, this innovative pack could reduce the amount of plastic we use in the future to package our ice creams."

Helen Bird, strategic engagement manager at Wrap, which manages the UK Plastics Pact to eliminate unnecessary single-use plastic packaging by 2025, said: "We're really impressed with the level of innovation and creativity that Unilever, a founding member of The UK Plastics Pact, has shown in developing this new pack.

"It will be welcomed by shoppers who we know want to be able to recycle the packaging they bring home from supermarkets. We look forward to seeing the results of the trial."

Earlier this year Unilever launched its #GetPlasticWise campaign with the aim of making all of its plastic packaging fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025, and to using more recycled plastic content in its packaging.

The new Solero packaging will be on sale from June 17.