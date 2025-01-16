Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vintage tea room in a historic borough building is to close due to “mounting losses”, it has been announced.

The cafe at Damhouse, in Astley, will shut for good on the evening of Thursday, January 23.

It has been a popular attraction at the 16th Century manor house, with customers reporting that it was busy whenever they visited.

In a post on Facebook, Morts Astley Heritage Trust said: “The current economic situation and downturn in trade over recent months has resulted in mounting losses. Despite the efforts of the trustees and the staff, they have reached the point where the tea room business in its current operating model is no longer sustainable.

"The trust is very much aware of the value of Damhouse to the local community as a social hub. It will continue to offer itself as a venue, albeit without the tea room, to its many users, its tenants and the Woodland Nursery. It is doing its utmost to protect the welfare of the staff who will lose their jobs despite their hard work and dedication.

"Our immediate steps are to support our staff during this difficult stage, then a time to reflect and plan for any future services Morts Astley Heritage Trust will provide to the community.”

Trust chairman Margaret Hughes said: “We all, as voluntary trustees, feel very sad that we find ourselves with no alternative but to close the tea room. We hope the community will rally round to support Damhouse which will continue to offer itself as a venue for local events and other communal functions.

"If we can find a means of providing a viable catering facility in the future, we will, but it will need the full support of the local population.”

The announcement was met with dismay by customers, who shared their thoughts on the Facebook post.

Dorothy Dootson said: “So very sorry to hear this news. We love coming to the tea room, bringing our dogs and sitting in the courtyard. Lovely staff. We will miss it very much. Loved walking round the pond and calling for a coffee.”

Joanna Morton said: “Very sad news. We have been supporting this place ever since it's been a tea room, probably for over the past 20 years or so. Have many happy memories of visiting here with family and friends. My dad used to love going too. Gutted.”

Vivienne Carr said: “We go to the Damhouse tea rooms twice a week. In summer we enjoy sitting in the courtyard. We would like to thank all the staff for their fantastic service. We will sadly miss seeing them.

"I am sure that with a little out-of-the-box thinking the trust can see a way forward to creating a new model for the tea rooms. It is part of the Astley community. Come on everybody, put your thinking caps on.”

Barbara Cartwright said: “We are gutted to hear this. I hold my two tai chi classes here on Saturday mornings. We are so going to miss our post-class breakfast. Feeling so sad for our lovely kitchen staff losing their jobs. So sad for you all.

"I don't doubt that this has been a very difficult decision for the trustees. Hopefully it will return in whatever form it needs to be.”