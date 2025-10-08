Wain Homes helps Skelmersdale junior footballers build for success

Junior footballers from Skelmersdale are starting the new season in style after netting a sponsorship deal with local housebuilder Wain Homes.

The Warrington-based company has sponsored Skelmersdale Youth Community U12s, providing £500 for a new kit for the team which plays in the Hightown Junior Football League.

The club, which was established in 2017 and plays home matches at Buckley Hill Lane in Liverpool, has eight teams ranging from mini-kicks to Under 14s.

Wain Homes is currently building a new development of family homes close to the club’s headquarters at Latune Gardens in Lathom, and has recently released a range of new three and four-bedroom homes for sale.

Andrew Blundell, regional sales director at Wain Homes, said: “You can’t underestimate how important clubs such as Skelmersdale Youth are, giving young people the opportunity to get involved in sport whilst making new and long-lasting friendships and they help make communities great places to live.

“We hope many of our new residents at Latune Gardens take advantage of having a flourishing junior football club close to their new homes and we wish all their teams, and especially our Wain Homes sponsored U12s, all the very best for the new season.

Paul Mercer, Chairman at Skelmersdale Youth Community Football Club, added: “All of our teams are self-funding so they need to raise money through subs and donations and sponsorship.

“Wain Homes’ contribution has allowed us to purchase a new kit in the correct size for our kids, as we have always had passed-down kits.

“We are always looking for extra sponsorship as funding the team is very expensive. The cost is approximately £3,100 a year and this is without any training gear, such as winter coats and training equipment. This is why Wain Homes’ sponsorship is so helpful and greatly appreciated.”

More than 80 per cent of new homes at the Latune Gardens development on Firswood Road have already been sold. Prices on available homes currently start from £234,950.

For more information, visit: https://www.wainhomes.co.uk/find-your-home/north-west/lancashire/latune-gardens/