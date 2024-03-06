Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Word got around that Simply Thai on Hallgate was permanently closed after a notice was put up on its front door last Saturday (March 2) which stated that due to unforeseen circumstances, the eatery would be shut for the foreseeable future.

The situation was further confused by news that the owner was selling up.

Simply Thai Wigan on Hallgate is running normally

But one phone call to the restaurant today laid the rumour to rest.

Game Banko, a relative of the owner, said: “We can assure everyone that Simply Thai has not shut.

"It had to close temporarily the other day because of a family emergency butit has since resumed normal service.