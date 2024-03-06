We're open: Wigan restaurant quells rumours that it has closed

Bosses of a Wigan town centre restaurant have assured customers that it’s “business as usual” after rumours circulated that it had closed for good.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
Word got around that Simply Thai on Hallgate was permanently closed after a notice was put up on its front door last Saturday (March 2) which stated that due to unforeseen circumstances, the eatery would be shut for the foreseeable future.

The situation was further confused by news that the owner was selling up.

Simply Thai Wigan on Hallgate is running normally
Simply Thai Wigan on Hallgate is running normally
But one phone call to the restaurant today laid the rumour to rest.

Game Banko, a relative of the owner, said: “We can assure everyone that Simply Thai has not shut.

"It had to close temporarily the other day because of a family emergency butit has since resumed normal service.

"The business is undergoing a change of owners at the moment but the name and the menu will not change. Customers shouldn’t notice any difference.”

