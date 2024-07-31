Wigan-based business clinches top honour at Gas Industry Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In another triumph that defies the odds, ASH Integrated Services, a small mechanical and electrical engineering company from Tyldesley, in Wigan Greater Manchester, has emerged victorious at the prestigious Gas Industry Awards, clinching the coveted 'Company of the Year (up to 250 Employees) Award'.

This is a remarkable achievement that highlights ASH Integrated Services' relentless commitment to excellence and innovation in the Facilities Management and Engineering sectors, solidifying its position as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

The Gas Industry Awards, established in 1998 by the Institution of Gas Engineers & Managers (IGEM) and the Energy & Utilities Alliance (EUA), stand as a testament to the outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations within the gas sector.

ASH’s triumph at this esteemed event showcases the company's resilience and leadership in a highly competitive landscape.

Image shows Antony Grace accepting his Company of the Year trophy at the Gas Industry Awards.

Commenting on the win, Company Director Antony Grace for ASH said, "We are thrilled and honoured to accept this prestigious award, it is testimony to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our team.

This achievement recognises our promise to deliver exceptional services, invest in our people, and make a positive impact in the communities we serve."

ASH's success story is one of remarkable growth and transformation.

From humble beginnings in 2019 with just four employees, the company has grown steadily, expanding its workforce to 55 employees, including 11 apprentices and adult trainees.

This exponential growth is reflective of the company's vision and skilled leadership team.

The judges were particularly impressed by ASH’s agile approach, its expanding portfolio, and the people at the helm.

They highlighted the company's investment in people, robust growth, and commitment to community social responsibility.

ASH's achievement of ISO standards in just four months further impressed the judges who unanimously appreciated its commitment to betterment and continuous improvement.

"We are immensely proud of our journey and the milestones we have achieved along the way. Winning the 'Company of the Year' award has been the icing on the cake for us after a momentous year winning multiple awards.

The team is grateful for the recognition and remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in everything we do," added Antony.